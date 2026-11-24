MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The three-way talks held between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen could lead to the creation of a separate trilateral format in the future, a Russian expert said.

"It (the APEC summit in Shenzhen - TASS) was important in terms of communication between the leaders of the three great powers, but its significance within the overall system of global governance, if this format is ultimately institutionalized and becomes a kind of an independent format, will still not lie in the fact that the three great powers are setting something for the entire world, while the rest are left out," Dmitry Novikov, deputy head of the international relations department at the Higher School of Economics, said at a Valdai Club discussion about the Russia-US-China talks at the APEC summit.

"This will be yet another important mechanism for coordinating positions and exercising global governance in certain areas, along with the Group of Twenty, BRICS, and a lot of other formats that should not interfere with one another but should instead create synergy," he noted.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, and Donald Trump of the United States held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China’s Shenzhen. This was the first-ever meeting in this format. The heads of state exchanged views on the global situation and expressed commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The meeting yielded a declaration on peace.