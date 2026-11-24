MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Tajikistan’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Russian Foreign Ministry’s legal department said.

"On November 20, The UN secretariat officially notified states about Tajikistan’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the so-called International Criminal Court (ICC). This move by Dushanbe continues the trend of recent months: states that respect their sovereignty are not willing to tolerate the ICC’s baseless claims to the role of a ‘universal’ body that is entitled to violate existing norms of international law, on the grounds that it allegedly 'administers justice' on behalf of the entire international community," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Regrettably, in practice, 'international criminal justice' has proven to be highly selective and unscrupulous. An increasing number of countries are choosing to distance themselves from an institution whose reputation and impartiality are seriously in doubt. We welcome such decisions. International institutions must not discredit themselves through political bias," it said, adding that in their Shenzhen declaration, the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States pointed to the inadmissibility of the ICC exceeding its authority.

"If the so-called ICC applies double standards, easily yields to political pressure, and depends on financial ‘donations’ from Western sponsors, the question naturally arises: why, then, remain part of such a system?" it emphasized.