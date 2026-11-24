MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Svod system gives troops the ability to receive and send information, giving them better situational awareness on the battlefield, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Shcherbinin said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"The Svod provides situational awareness and information exchange, rather than automated command and control of troops. It provides information to military personnel at various levels of command, not just commanders, and even enlisted personnel can use the system if they have a device with access to it, including via the built-in messenger. However, decision-making and the issuance of combat orders remain the commander’s prerogative," he noted.

Shcherbinin explained that the core of the system is a data bus that ensures information integration. Radar, radio-technical, and electronic detection systems can be connected to it, as well as weapons systems, provided they are equipped with an automated fire control system. "However, the current main task of the ‘integrated system’ is to collect information from detection systems and display it on a map or a geospatial platform. If information about a target appears in the system, the commander decides for himself which weapon to use to engage it," the deputy defense minister said.

According to him, information and technology support centers have been deployed within the troop formations to manage the Svod software and infrastructure and coordinate with the developers. If something is not working, or a serviceman needs a specific feature, he can contact the developers by phone, through messaging apps, or via chatbots so the developers can resolve the issue immediately. "In addition, service members propose new features. It’s a dynamic process that never stops, just like in civilian software development," he added.