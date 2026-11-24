MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Data from the Svod information exchange and situational awareness system can be used to train military AIs, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Shcherbinin said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"We assumed from the outset that the data has value in and of itself. Everything we receive from external sources and everything generated during processing is stored. This information can be used to train military neural networks and implement artificial intelligence-based decision-making systems," he said.

The Svod system was first presented at the Defense Ministry’s year-end meeting in December 2025. At that time, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said that, thanks to the new system, officials from the platoon level up to the formation level will operate within a unified, secure information space using trusted devices. In addition, Belousov noted that troops will have real-time access to essential digital services, including weather reports, mapping services, satellite imagery, and data on air and ground situations.