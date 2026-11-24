LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has no plans to resume dialogue with Russia at the level of heads of state or foreign policy departments unlike other Western countries, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said.

He told the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons that Europe and him differ on cooperation with Russia. Although the United Kingdom has an ambassador in Moscow, it does not interact directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and others and plans to pursue this strategy in the future.

However, he said that the UK wants to participate in negotiations on Ukraine and the European security architecture.

He made the statements in response to a question about an October 27 phone talk between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store with Putin, which took place at the request of Finland and Norway. The leaders discussed Ukraine, security in the Baltic and Northern Europe. They welcomed the agreement on the resumption of trilateral consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine.