MINSK, November 24. /TASS/. Destructive forces have not abandoned their attempts to undermine stability in Belarus, Alexander Volfovich, state secretary of the country’s Security Council, said.

"Assessments of the current international situation make it clear that the world is slowly turning into an arena of global confrontation. Military and political developments around Belarus also indicate tensions and instability. Unfortunately, destructive forces have not abandoned their attempts to undermine stability in our country as they seek to use various methods, including soft power, to return here and do everything possible to overthrow the government, particularly through the use of military force," the Belarusian Interior Ministry quoted Volfovich as saying.

According to him, the Belarusian authorities are taking steps to prevent such scenarios. "This work is being carried out in particular by agencies responsible for ensuring national security. Almost all special units of the government's security agencies have developed a set of measures to prevent such developments," he specified.

Command-and-staff exercises led by Interior Minister Igor Kurbanov are underway in Belarus on November 24-27 to practice responses to mass unrest. "The current command-and-staff exercises, led by the interior minister, will show how prepared national security agencies are to respond to acts of terrorism, the activities of terrorist organizations and illegal armed units," the Belarusian Security Council state secretary said.