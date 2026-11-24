ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 24. /TASS/. The Rostov Regional Court has sentenced a former Ukrainian intelligence officer to 13 years in prison for espionage.

"While serving as an officer in the Ukrainian intelligence and acting out of personal ideological motives, the defendant engaged in espionage within the Rostov Region between 2016 and 2018, enlisting the help of a Russian citizen. The court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence, to be served in a maximum-security penal colony," the court’s press service said.