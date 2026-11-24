GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. Nearly 7,000 people worldwide were killed or injured by anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance left over from conflicts in 2025, the highest figure in five years, with civilians accounting for about 84% of the victims, according to a report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

The report recorded 6,929 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance in 2025, the highest number since 2020. Incidents were reported in 54 countries and territories, with civilians making up 84% of those killed or injured.

Nearly 2,000 people were killed and more than 4,900 injured. Children accounted for about half of civilian casualties. Myanmar recorded nearly 1,900 incidents for the third consecutive year, followed by Syria with 1,600. Southeast Asian countries, including Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia, accounted for about 27% of all incidents.

The organization warned that mines and unexploded ordnance remain a threat long after conflicts end, restricting access to water and food supplies, roads, schools, hospitals and other essential resources. Demining also places a significant burden on public finances.