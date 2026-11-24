MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Trans-Arctic transport corridor makes possible to reduce the cargo delivery time and cut logistical costs significantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

"The new routes of energy supplies need to be developed comprehensively further on, including the strengthening of the Trans-Arctic transport corridor with its main segment - the Northern Sea Route. This route enables to reduce the time of cargo deliveries to our partners by 1.5-2 times and significantly reduce logistics costs," the head of state said.

Domestic transport shipbuilding needs to be developed, ice class ships should be created to carry cargoes of the Russian Arctic along with icebreakers to escort them in order to fully unlock the potential of the Trans-Arctic transport corridor," the president added.