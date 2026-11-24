MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov welcomed Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam as he arrived at Vnukovo-2 Airport in Moscow for a state visit, the ministry's press service told TASS.

The welcoming ceremony was also attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Science and Higher Education Minister Konstantin Mogilevsky, Russian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Mikhail Baranov, and Foreign Ministry Department of State Protocol Director Igor Bogdashev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the sultan are scheduled to hold talks on November 25. They will discuss prospects for bilateral relations, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and cultural and educational ties, as well as current international and regional issues. The two leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brunei, established on October 1, 1991. The sultan's first-ever visit to Russia in June 2005 gave fresh impetus to bilateral ties. Putin and Hassanal Bolkiah last met on June 17, 2026, on the sidelines of the anniversary Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan.