ROME, November 24. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini has expressed concern over the attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi, for which Kiev has claimed responsibility.

"Yesterday, I pointed out to the Ukrainian ambassador the alarming fact that acts of war are taking place just a few kilometres from the Italian coast. I think we should all be concerned as we seek to support the difficult peace process in Libya," Salvini told reporters on the sidelines of an event hosted by the Italian Senate, the upper house of parliament.

"Personanly, I am extremely concerned about the escalation Zelensky has reported, especially as we face requests for further aid," the politician added. He also noted that the conflict must not affect other regions, including North Africa. "This could become a bomb exploding at our door," Salvini stressed.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Vice Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Musa al-Koni stated after Ukraine claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on the port of Benghazi that Kiev’s actions amounted to a declaration of war against Libya.