MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that the power supply situation in southeastern Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region is difficult.

"I received reports on the situation in the Dnepropetrovsk Region - in Dnepr (Ukrainian name of Dnepropetrovsk), Krivoy Rog, Pavlograd and other cities and communities. The electricity situation is difficult," he wrote on Telegram.

Emergency power outages have been regularly reported in the Dnepropetrovsk Region recently. The local branch of the DTEK energy holding has reported damage to regional power infrastructure. According to Yury Korolchuk, the co-founder of Ukraine’s Institute of Energy Strategies, residents of Dnepropetrovsk have been experiencing power cuts lasting up to two days, and, when electricity is eventually restored, supply lasts only four to six hours.