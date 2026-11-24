HARARE, November 24. /TASS/. African Union Commission’s Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has expressed concern over and condemned the November 22 attacks in the port of Benghazi and off Libya’s coast.

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, condemns the attacks reported on 22 November in the port of Benghazi and off the city’s coast," the African Union said in a press statement. "He expresses deep concern over the threat such attacks pose to maritime security and calls for full respect for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chairperson supports the call for a prompt, independent and transparent investigation to establish the circumstances of the attacks and identify those responsible. He urges all parties to exercise restraint and to refrain from any action that could draw Libya further into external conflicts."

Earlier, Vice Chair of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa Al-Koni said that Ukraine's claiming responsibility for the terror attack in the port of Benghazi can be considered a declaration of war against the Libyan state. According to Al-Koni, the attack on the Benghazi seaport and its vital facilities caused material damage and led to injuries among civilians. The foreign ministry in Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) demanded official explanations from Ukraine regarding its military operations in the Benghazi area.