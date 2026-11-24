TEHRAN, November 24. /TASS/. A tanker traveling along an unauthorized route in the eastern Strait of Hormuz struck a naval mine at dawn on Tuesday, bringing the total number of such incidents in the past 24 hours to four, the press service of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"At dawn today, a rouge tanker transiting a false and unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, hit a naval mine. An explosion and a fire onboard ensued," the IRGC said in a statement.

Late on Monday, the IRGC Navy said three tankers, transiting the strait under US military escort, had struck mines and caught fire. According to IRGC, following Tuesday’s blast, two other rogue tankers turned towards the Persian Gulf after receiving a radio warning from the Strait of Hormuz navigation control center.