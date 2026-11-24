DOHA, November 24. /TASS/. Qatari mediators are currently maintaining contact between the United States and Iran, with freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on the agenda, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

"We do not comment on media reports about the talks, but I can confirm that Qatar is involved in the negotiation [process] right now, and we continue our efforts with all parties," he told a briefing when asked about reports that Iran had set preconditions for dialogue.

The diplomat emphasized that maritime safety was also on the negotiating agenda. "This dossier is certainly part of mediation efforts. We have made it clear that creating conditions for reaching a comprehensive agreement <...> primarily requires restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, returning to the [negotiating] table and discussing the security concerns of all parties," Al-Ansari added.