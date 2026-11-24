GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) is not yet able to assess whether the Ukrainian military’s attack on the settlement of Yubileynoye complied with international humanitarian law, as it is still establishing the circumstances of the attack and gathering information about casualties, OHCHR Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told TASS.

"We are therefore at this point not able to assess the extent to which this attack complied with international humanitarian law," he said.

According to Laurence, verifying reports of attacks in territories liberated by Russia takes time because OHCHR has no physical presence there and has access to only a limited number of independent sources of information. "We continue to gather information and are verifying the circumstances of this attack and the casualties," he added.

At the same time, the spokesperson acknowledged that "this attack fits into a pattern of increasing civilian casualties" in territories liberated by Russia.

Ukrainian forces attacked the settlement of Yubileynoye in Lugansk overnight on November 20. The massive strike damaged 19 houses and caused the floors of a two-story apartment building to collapse. Initially, Lugansk People’s Republic Head Leonid Pasechnik reported three people killed and six injured. The death toll in the settlement subsequently rose to six. A search-and-rescue operation at the site of the building collapse continued for more than 24 hours.