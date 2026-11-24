ANKARA, November 24. /TASS/. Five service members were killed on Tuesday when a Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed in the Tepebasi district of the northwestern Eskisehir province, Turkey’s ministry of national defense said.

"A helicopter crashed while on a training flight in Eskisehir. As a result, five our servicemen were killed," the TRT television channel quoted the ministry as saying.

The aircraft involved was an AS-532 helicopter, a model widely used by the Turkish Air Force.

No details have yet been released regarding possible causes of the crash or weather conditions at the time of the flight.

The Turkish Air Force is investigating the matter.