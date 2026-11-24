MINSK, November 24. /TASS/. Command-and-staff exercises focused on suppressing mass unrest have begun in Belarus, the Interior Ministry has said.

"Command-and-staff exercises are beginning today under the leadership of Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov. State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich is also participating. The theme of the exercises is the management of state response system forces during the suppression of mass unrest, specifically in the context of a sharp escalation in the operational situation and the declaration of a state of emergency," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the exercises aim to assess the readiness of senior leadership to handle extraordinary situations. "The training is also designed to refine decision-making protocols and ensure the coordination of all involved agencies in carrying out their assigned tasks," the ministry explained.

"An analysis of the situation near our borders, recent tragic events in Poland, the circumstances surrounding terrorist attacks and mass unrest in other European countries over the past two years, the course of the special military operation, and our own experience from 2020 all show that, in the event of a crisis, there will simply be no time to waste. The reality is that mass unrest or extremist acts can erupt suddenly, and any event could serve as a trigger," Kubrakov noted. He also reported that, in light of current challenges and threats, combat coordination exercises for the Interior Ministry’s special units troops were conducted this year across all regions and in Minsk, alongside command-and-staff training sessions.

Kubrakov explained that the current national-level exercises serve, to some extent, as a culmination of the extensive work carried out in 2026 to assess the readiness of all relevant agencies and establish coordination among them. "At the same time, this does not mean that these activities are coming to an end - they will continue on an ongoing and systematic basis. Assessments conducted in each region, and subsequently at the national level, allow for timely adjustments to actions and the honing of skills among the officials responsible," he added.

The exercises involve personnel and service members from the Interior Ministry’s internal troops, as well as representatives from other security agencies and government authorities. They will run until November 27 and encompass both theoretical and practical phases.