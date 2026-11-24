MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian military intends to develop its own in-house technical expertise within the Armed Forces, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Shcherbinin said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Another important task is to build our own technical expertise within the Armed Forces. While a couple of years ago we outsourced 100% of new solutions to defense industry enterprises, now we are seeking to develop our own solutions as well," Shcherbinin said.

He noted that it is neither possible nor necessary to cover every single area. "It is important not only to set tasks for developers but also to have the capability to independently implement the most critical solutions and technologies, those that require immediate deployment, including directly on the battlefield," Shcherbinin added.