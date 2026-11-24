MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The regime in Kiev continues strikes against Russian fuel and energy sector assets, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

"We see the Kiev regime has not halted attacks against our refining facilities, by the way, despite the call and the direct request of the US President not to do that, to refrain from such attacks. The Kiev authorities, however, do not listen to such pieces of advice. Everything continues as usual," Putin said.

The main task for the domestic fuel market is to ensure stability of supplies and provide for guaranteed fuel deliveries to consumers, the head of state added at the commission’s meeting.