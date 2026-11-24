TEHRAN, November 24. /TASS/. Tehran has begun tunneling for its 53-kilometer Metro Line 9, which will be the longest in the Middle East and is scheduled to be completed in seven years, Fars news agency reported, citing Deputy Mayor Mohsen Hormozi.

The line will have 38 stations, serve 10 districts of the Iranian capital and be built in five phases. Its first section is scheduled to open in March 2028, the news agency said.

Tehran City Hall said tunneling had started at two locations: from Chitgar district to the Olympic Village in the city's northwest, and from the southern Dowlatabad district to the intersection of Basij and Shahid Mahallati highways.