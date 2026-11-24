MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The volume of services for the development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions reached nearly 37 bln rubles ($450.7 mln) last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic session on the implementation and regulation of artificial intelligence.

Russia possesses its own foundation models, the prime minister said. Applied tools are being actively rolled out, including in industry, the social sphere, and public administration, Mishustin noted.

"The volume of services for the development and implementation of artificial intelligence solutions reached nearly 37 bln rubles last year. That is three times more than in 2022, when we set such ambitious targets," he said.

Furthermore, over this period, organizations have doubled their investments in the deployment and use of such digital products. "In essence, a new source of labor productivity growth and competitiveness for domestic companies is taking shape -- the one we consistently set as our goal," Mishustin said, adding that the adoption of these technologies opens up new opportunities for sectoral development.