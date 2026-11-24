MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Autonomous delivery rovers have completed over 2 million orders in Russian cities, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The development of artificial intelligence is directly linked to the emergence of autonomous transport. In cities, delivery robots have fulfilled more than 2 million orders," he said during a strategic session on implementation and regulation of artificial intelligence.

Self-driving taxis are also undergoing testing in Moscow, while robotic trucks appeared on federal highways, the prime minister noted. "Their cumulative distance traveled over four years has exceeded 20 million kilometers," Mishustin said.