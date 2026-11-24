HAVANA, November 24. /TASS/. Russian companies remain interested in the Cuban market despite the difficult situation on the island, being ready to expand their operations, Russia’s trade representative in Cuba Vakhtang Mosashvili told TASS.

"I can assure you that Russian companies remain interested in the Cuban market. We continue to receive inquiries from domestic enterprises interested in promoting their products in Cuba. Russian-Cuban trade and economic relations continue to expand despite a challenging external and internal economic environment," he said.

"A whole spectrum of Russian enterprises from various sectors is currently represented" in Cuba, Mosashvili added. "It is telling that our companies, which already have many years of experience working in Cuba, are not scaling back their operations, even in the face of all existing difficulties. Moreover, they are clearly interested in further expanding their presence in the Cuban market," he noted.

"In turn, Cuban companies are also showing interest in establishing and expanding business ties with Russian partners," the trade representative said. Regarding Cuban exports to Russia, he explained that "products such as rum, cigars, and coffee remain in traditional demand." "Particular attention should be paid to Cuban products from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, which hold significant export potential. I am convinced that given mutual interest and consistent effort, we will be able not only to preserve existing trade ties but also to expand the range of goods traded between us," Mosashvili concluded.