BERLIN, November 24. /TASS/. Germans’ dissatisfaction with the performance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reached a new record high, according to a poll conducted by the Forsa sociological institute for RTL and NTV television channels.

Thus, 88% of those polled said they are dissatisfied with Merz’s performance, a 2 p.p. increase from last week. Only 11% of respondents, one percentage point less than last week, gave a positive assessment of the government head’s performance.

As many as 60% of those supporting his conservative bloc comprising the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) also said that they disapprove of his work, while 39% spoke of his work positively.

Among voters of the ruling coalition’s partner - the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) - 86% are dissatisfied, while 13% are satisfied with the chancellor’s performance. Among supporters of the Green Party, 7% approve of Merz’s work, while among voters for The Left and Alternative for Germany (AfD), the figure is 1% each. The negative assessment of Merz’s performance is accompanied by a decline in the CDU/CSU bloc’s standing in the party ratings.

If elections to the Bundestag (parliament) were held this coming Sunday, the AfD would receive the most support - 26% of votes. The CDU/CSU bloc ranks second with 21%. The results for the other political parties are as follows: the Greens have 16%, the SPD - 13%, and the Left Party - 11%. The Free Democratic Party (FDP), with 4%, does not meet the 5% threshold required to enter parliament. Other parties, including the BSW (Alliance for Social Justice and Economic Reason), collectively garnered 9%. Thus, the overall support for the ruling coalition comprised of the CDU/CSU and the SPD stands at 34%.

The majority of Germans are skeptical about political parties’ abilities to cope with the challenges facing the country. The poll indicates that 57% of respondents believe that neither of the parties is able to resolve the country’s problems today. The AfD emerged as the leader in terms of confidence on this issue, cited by 12% of respondents. The CDU/CSU bloc is believed to be able to address these problems by 10%, the Greens - by 8%, the Left Party - by 6%, and the SPD - by 5%.

The poll was conducted from November 17 through 23 among 2,500 respndents.