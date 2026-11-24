MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Pakistan expects work on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to begin on the first day of 2027 and be completed within six months, the Islamic Republic’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"On January 1, Pakistan will begin negotiations on a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. Pakistani Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] has set June 30 as the deadline for completing this work," the diplomat said.

The EAEU has free trade agreements with several countries, while negotiations are underway with several others. In particular, the union’s agreements with Vietnam, Serbia, Iran, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Mongolia have either entered into force or are being implemented. The EAEU also has an agreement on trade and economic cooperation with China in force.