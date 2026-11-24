NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Washington administration officials are internally debating whether the US military should target top Iranian leaders, NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, officials who support the proposal argue it could allow US President Donald Trump to end the war, while those against it say it could cause remaining Iranian officials to dig in and damage Washington's credibility in future talks. Trump has not yet made a final decision.

According to NBC News, targeting senior Iranian officials has long been among the options available to the US president. However, the idea has resurfaced in recent weeks as Trump weighs ways to end the war, including resuming large-scale combat operations.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Later, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the large-scale use of military force against Iran and a shift to the strategy of economic strangulation through sanctions.