PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. The European Union’s financial system is approaching a critical threshold due to excessive budget deficits, high public debt, and rising borrowing costs, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said while presenting the European Commission’s report on the state of EU countries’ budgets, known as the European Semester, at a session of the European Parliament.

The report did not mention the role of EU military spending in growing financial instability. According to Dombrovskis, the Union’s public finances "are not moving in the right direction" and have reached a "critical juncture." He also called on all EU countries to exercise fiscal discipline, identifying three mutually reinforcing negative trends in EU countries’ public finances.

First is growing budget deficits. According to the European Commission’s fall forecast, the average EU deficit will increase from 3.1% of GDP in 2025 to 3.8% of GDP in 2028, while in 2026, the budget deficits of twelve member states will exceed 3% of GDP, the commissioner noted, warning that the number of countries breaching the limit would rise to sixteen by 2028.

Second, public debt is also increasing and is projected to rise on average across the EU from 82.6% of GDP in 2025 to 85.6% of GDP in 2028, primarily due to primary budget deficits. Public debt is expected to exceed 60% of GDP in more than half of EU countries this year, and 100% of GDP in four countries, he added.

The third problem is rising government borrowing costs. Dombrovskis attributed this trend to a sharp increase in yields on global markets and rising risk premiums on sovereign bonds.

All these trends reinforce one another: budget deficits drive up debt, while rising debt coupled with higher interest rates rapidly increases debt-servicing costs for government budgets, further widening budget deficits. The European commissioner made no mention of the rapid increase in spending on the EU’s militarization, which is considered one of the main factors behind Europe’s rapidly widening budget deficits.