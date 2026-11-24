GOMEL /Belarus/, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Gomel, where he will attend a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, the upcoming meeting will review the implementation of the 2024-2026 program of coordinated foreign policy actions by the states party to the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State, under which Russia and Belarus closely coordinate their positions, provide mutual support, and jointly promote their common interests on the international stage.

"The meeting will also address the alignment of approaches to work within the United Nations and organizations of the UN system, diplomatic support for the development of bilateral interregional and cross-border cooperation, and joint responses to crises and emergencies," the diplomat said.

Following the meeting, a new program of coordinated foreign policy actions for 2027-2029 will be signed and subsequently submitted to the Supreme State Council of the Union State for approval, along with a resolution of the boards and a plan for consultations between the two foreign ministries in 2027.