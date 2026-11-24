MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Gazprom is finalizing construction of facilities to begin gas supplies to China over the Far Eastern route since 2027, the Russian gas holding said.

"Construction of facilities to start gas supplies to China over the ‘Far Eastern’ route in January 2027 is close to completion in the Primorsky Region," the company informed.

Gazprom has also completed construction of the Belogorsk-Khabarovsk gas pipeline to serve as an interconnector between the Power of Siberia and the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines by 98.5%. The gas giant is also finalizing the closure of loopings to the full-fledged second string at the Power of Siberia gas pipeline segment from the Chayanda Field to Blagoveshchensk. The startup activities are underway.