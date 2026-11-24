MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who is visiting Russia on a state visit.

Hassanal Bolkiah is arriving in Russia on November 25 for a state visit, the highest level of diplomatic engagement. The talks are expected to focus on prospects for Russian-Bruneian relations, including the further expansion of political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and cultural and educational ties.

The leaders are also scheduled to exchange views on pressing international and regional issues. Following the talks, the two leaders will adopt a joint declaration.

The heads of state met on the sidelines of the APEC summit held in Shenzhen last week. However, their last full-fledged talks took place in June during the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan.