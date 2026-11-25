MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Air defense systems destroyed 305 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

One was killed as a result of a drone attack on the Samara Region in Russia’s Volga area that also caused impact on the ground and power outages in some areas of it.

TASS has collected key details about the consequences.

Scope of attacks on Russian regions

- Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 305 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- Namely, the drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Krasnodar, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Ulyanovsk, Volgograd and Voronezh Regions, the ministry specified.

- More than 145 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Samara Region overnight, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote on the Max channel.

- Over 50 drones were destroyed in Taganrog and seven districts across southern Russia’s Rostov Region last night, Governor Yury Slyusar said in a Max post.

- Air defenses destroyed 21 Ukrainian UAVs over central Russia’s Voronezh Region during the past night, according to a post on Max from Governor Alexander Gusev.

- Air defenses destroyed six unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kuznetsky District of the Penza Region in central Russia, Governor Oleg Melnichenko wrote on the Max channel.

Impact

- One was killed as a result of a UAV attack on the Samara Region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote on the Max channel.

- The attack also caused some impact on the ground.

- In addition, power outages were reported in some areas.

- Emergency services are currently restoring services.

- A number of schools in the Samara Region will be running on a modified schedule today.

- Classes in several schools and kindergartens in Samara’s Kuibyshevsky District were cancelled, and afternoon classes were introduced in some schools, Mayor Ivan Noskov reported on the Max channel.

- Public traffic was halted in Novokuibyshevsk amid the attack; it has already been restored, municipal officials said.