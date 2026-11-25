BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. The China Manned Space Agency has launched the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft carrying two Chinese taikonauts and one Pakistani astronaut. China Central Television is broadcasting live from the launch site.

The CZ-2F (Long March-2F) carrier rocket, which is to place the spacecraft into orbit, lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northern China at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time (3:18 a.m. Moscow time) on Wednesday. For the first time in history, a foreign national, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali of Pakistan, is traveling to China’s Tiangong space station. He is accompanied by his Chinese colleagues, Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.

The current mission is also notable because one of the taikonauts, Shenzhou-23 crew commander Zhu Yangzhu, who has been in orbit since May 24, will remain aboard the station for another six months following the crew rotation. China will thus set a new record for the duration of a human stay in near-Earth space, reaching one year for the first time.

Upon reaching orbit, the Shenzhou-24 crew will conduct joint Chinese-Pakistani space science experiments in addition to carrying out its primary tasks. Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will work aboard the station for a short period before returning to Earth with two members of the Shenzhou-23 crew following the rotation.

According to the mission plan, after entering orbit, Shenzhou-24 will perform a rapid autonomous rendezvous and docking with the station’s core module, Tianhe. The procedure will take three and a half hours.

The Chinese space station orbits at an altitude of approximately 400 km. It is designed to accommodate three people (up to six for short periods during crew rotations). The T-shaped complex, which is expected to be expanded into a cross-shaped configuration in the foreseeable future, has three docking ports and an airlock for spacewalks. It weighs 66 metric tons, with its compartments totaling 110 cubic meters in volume. In 2022, the orbital facility entered routine operation and began implementing various programs, including international ones.