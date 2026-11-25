BUDAPEST, November 25. /TASS/. The Hungarian government has agreed to open the final two chapters of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, but the process will follow the standard rather than an accelerated procedure, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said at a press conference following his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in the city of Beregovo.

"Hungary, together with the other 27 EU members, has agreed to send letters concerning the fourth and fifth negotiating clusters, which have yet to be opened," Magyar said. He recalled that, under the established procedure, "this will be followed by an intergovernmental conference at which a formal decision will be made" to launch negotiations on the two remaining groups of issues.

At the same time, he emphasized that "accession to the European Union must be based on an assessment of actual achievements, and this is an incredibly difficult path." "There is simply no such thing as an 'accelerated procedure,' and the European side does not recognize it. Let me be clear, and I hope you understand me correctly: there is no ‘fast-track procedure,’" Magyar said.

Last summer, Hungary’s new government withdrew its objections to the launch of EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. This came after the Ukrainian authorities pledged to restore the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in Transcarpathia. Budapest and Kiev reached an agreement on the matter, which became part of Ukraine’s EU accession plan.

Nevertheless, Magyar has repeatedly warned that Hungary opposes Ukraine’s accelerated admission to the European Union and that the country must meet the same requirements as other candidates. He has also noted that negotiations with Ukraine could be suspended if it fails to fulfill its commitments to Hungary. In addition, the prime minister has stated that Ukraine cannot yet join the EU because it is "at war" with Russia.