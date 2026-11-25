MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev described the peacemaking and humanitarian efforts of US President Donald Trump's team as vital.

"President Trump’s team continues its vital peacemaking and humanitarian efforts," Dmitriev said on his X page, while commenting on Trump thanking his wife Melania for her peacemaking efforts on Ukraine.

On November 23, US First Lady Melania Trump said that Washington continues its efforts to help achieve further peace deals in the Ukraine crisis. In an interview with Fox News on November 20, she expressed hope that a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine would be reached before December 25, when Christmas is celebrated under the Gregorian calendar. She also described the recent humanitarian operation in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, as "a great success."

In late October, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, to facilitate a humanitarian operation. The ceasefire was brokered by Melania Trump. The Russian Armed Forces halted fire in the Kherson direction at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (1:00 a.m. GMT) on October 27 to allow preparations for the operation. The mission was carried out on October 30, with tens of tons of humanitarian aid distributed to local residents. All those wishing to leave the area were given the opportunity to do so, either to other Russian regions or to Ukraine.