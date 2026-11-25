UNITED NATIONS, November 25. /TASS/. The fundamental pillars of the international security system remain relevant despite technological changes, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Despite the profound changes in the technological environment, the foundations of the international security system remain as relevant as ever. These include the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law, the responsibility of states, the political settlement of conflicts and multilateral cooperation," he said during an open debate at the UN Security Council on conflict resolution in an era of technological change.

The head of the Russian mission noted that "that at the core of United Nations peacekeeping lies support for a political settlement." "No form of artificial intelligence, no unmanned system and no tool for gathering and analyzing information, however sophisticated it may be, can replace people in building bridges, establishing trust and engaging directly with the parties to a conflict," he concluded.