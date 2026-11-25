LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and Ukraine have signed an agreement on the production of Ukrainian-designed strike drones on British soil, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

The agreement was reached during British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting’s visit to Ukraine, where he held meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Evgeny Khmara. The new agreement will enable Ukraine to establish strike drone manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom.

During his trip, Streeting also visited Kharkov, where he met with Ukrainian military personnel. He became the first British defense secretary to come so close to the combat zone.

Russia has repeatedly stated that increasing military assistance to Kiev prolongs the crisis and makes arms suppliers complicit in crimes.