MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth had not approved the transfer to Kiev of 48 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems that the United States had previously agreed to supply to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Financial Times (FT), citing sources, reported that the Pentagon was delaying the delivery of 60 such missiles to Ukraine.

Kiev has repeatedly complained about shortages of interceptor missiles for air defense systems. On October 15, CNN reported, citing sources, that Ukraine had completely exhausted its stockpile of Patriot missiles.

Vladimir Zelensky later complained about delays in shipments of interceptor missiles purchased with funds provided by EU countries under the US-led PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, which facilitates priority deliveries of military equipment to Kiev. He accused the Pentagon chief of delaying deliveries of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems by a month.