BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. China’s manned Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, carrying two taikonauts and a Pakistani astronaut, successfully entered its designated orbit following launch, Li Benqi, commander of the launch complex at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, reported.

"Shenzhou-24 has entered its designated orbit precisely, and the spacecraft is operating normally. I declare the launch a success," Li Benqi announced.

The launch took place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northern China at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time (3:18 a.m. Moscow time) on Wednesday. The spacecraft was placed into orbit by a CZ-2F (Long March-2F) carrier rocket. For the first time in history, a foreign national, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali of Pakistan, is traveling to China’s Tiangong space station, accompanied by his Chinese colleagues, Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.

According to the mission plan, in three and a half hours, Shenzhou-24 will perform a rapid autonomous rendezvous and docking with the station’s core module, Tianhe.