OMSK, November 25. /TASS/. A bus and a passenger car collided in Omsk, leaving six bus passengers, including three children, injured and the driver of the car dead, the Omsk Region Prosecutor’s Office press service told TASS.

"The driver of the passenger car was killed. Six bus passengers were injured, three of them minors," the source said.

Three women, two girls, and a boy were injured in the accident and taken to a hospital. According to the prosecutor’s office, the children were returning home after a theatrical performance, accompanied by their teachers.

According to preliminary information from the Russian Interior Ministry’s Omsk Region Directorate, the accident was caused by the driver of the passenger car, born in 1986, whose driver’s license had previously been revoked. While overtaking, he veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into a bus carrying 30 passengers. The impact sent his car crashing into another passenger vehicle. The accident occurred on November 24 at around 10:10 p.m. local time (7:10 p.m. Moscow time).