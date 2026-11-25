NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump laughed during an interview with the New York Post when asked to comment on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that US negotiators want to secure a peace deal between Russia and Kiev in December or January.

"Who said that? He wants me to do what?" the New York Post quoted Trump as saying, noting that the US leader was "chuckling and exchanging a look" with his aide.

"I’m not under a timeline. I just like to see it end," Trump said. "I’d love to have it done today, but it takes two to tango. So we’ll see what happens."

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin following their arrival in Moscow on November 12, telling them that he would like to see lasting peace in Ukraine.