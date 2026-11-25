MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Extra-regional states are waging a proxy war against Pakistan through Afghans in an attempt to destabilize the country, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"Unfortunately, Afghanistan is being used by certain forces to destabilize Pakistan. We know perfectly well who finances them, who supplies them with weapons, and who trains them," he noted. "This is the misguided policy of a number of extra-regional states that are waging a proxy war against Pakistan via Afghan territory," the ambassador said.

At the same time, he emphasized that this state of affairs "serves no one’s interests."

The diplomat noted that Pakistan considers "shortsighted the policy of those states that provide the Taliban with funds, weapons, and intelligence in an attempt to destabilize a major country." "Ultimately, the future belongs to Asia, and the Eurasian continent is the foundation of everything," the Pakistani ambassador concluded.