MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The memorandum of intent signed by Paris and Kiev to supply Ukraine with 100 Rafale fighter jets over the next 10 years has no realistic basis, military expert and former French Armed Forces paratrooper Xavier Moreau told TASS.

"Essentially, this is yet another statement by [French President] Emmanuel Macron that is backed by nothing. In other words, there are loud declarations, but in practice [there is] nothing. I repeat, there are no orders," he said.

Moreau cited the head of Dassault Aviation, who said the company had not received an order for these aircraft. According to the expert, the order backlog for Rafale jets is already full, while France itself is awaiting delivery of a new, fifth version of the fighter. He added that Kiev has no funds to purchase such equipment, while Paris has no money to provide new financing.

On November 17, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky signed an agreement to provide Kiev with 100 French Rafale fighter jets for the Ukrainian army at the Velizy-Villacoublay airbase.