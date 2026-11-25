MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Igla anti-drone cartridges manufactured by Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec are being used extensively in the special military operation zone to engage small drones, Rostec reported.

"Rostec’s Igla anti-drone rounds are being used extensively in the special military operation area against small drones. Today, their use has become routine, and they significantly increase the effectiveness of shotguns against drones, as they are loaded with shot made of a high-hardness alloy," the company said.

This allows the rounds to penetrate the drones’ durable components, including batteries, motors, and wiring. "It goes without saying that if a fighter doesn't have an Igla-100, lead shot can and should be used. But if he has a choice, he should use the Igla-100 and everything will be fine, it’s been proven. The Defense Ministry and the Russian National Guard are actively purchasing and using them [Igla rounds]. Fortunately, we’re already talking about routine use, that is, widespread deployment," said a Rostec representative.