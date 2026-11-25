MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS Correspondents Maria Kartuz, Konstantin Malykh/. The Year of Maya Plisetskaya's 100th birthday, which ended on November 20, featured many events dedicated to the great ballerina - concerts, films, exhibitions, a video marathon, and even the My Maya federal project., Quite on the background, however, remains a story about the village on the Spitsbergen Archipelago, where the future prima (of the Bolshoi Ballet of Moscow) appeared on stage for the first time. In this material by TASS we explain how the Plisetsky family ended up north of the Arctic Circle and why the new museum will become a new outpost of Russian culture in Europe.

The house where the Plisetskys lived in Barentsburg has been lost. During World War II, German bombing destroyed the village completely. The local Museum and Exhibition Center keeps the archive of German engineer Bernard Aleveinze which contains a photo album with a picture of a house with a high basement. Archival documents read the house was an administration building of a Dutch company that owned the mine until 1932, when it was bought out by Russia's Arktikugol Trust Company. That house was exactly where the Plisetskys settled when they arrived in Barentsburg. This is the moment where our story begins.

Getting to the island

"Mikhail Plisetsky came to Spitsbergen in 1932. He managed the Arktikugol Trust Company and served as the USSR Consul. In the same year, 1932, his wife, a silent-film actress, Rachel Messerer, seven-year-old daughter Maya and eight-month-old son Alexander traveled to join him. The trip was very long. At first, by train from Berlin via Denmark to Norway, and then from Oslo by sea. They lived here for two and a half years," the Barentsburg Museum and Exhibition Center's Director Tatiana Betcher said.

The consul's family was received warmly. "We were allocated rooms in the house of the Soviet colony. It was on the very edge of the village. Further on, right nearby began the mountains. We had two rooms. In one room, a strong electric lamp was on all the time in winter - it was playing the role of the Lamp of Heaven," Plisetskaya recalled (hereinafter quotes are from Maya Plisetskaya's book "I am Maya Plisetskaya..." - TASS).

Polar explorer Vsevolod Vasnetsov, a descendant of the famous Vasnetsovs dynasty of artists, who visited Barentsburg in September 1933, left a more detailed description of the house. He was very impressed by the comfort and luxury of the house with several bedrooms, bathrooms and restrooms. Previously, the owner or manager of the Dutch mine used to live in that building, and since 1932 there lived Consul Plisetsky and his family. "The Dutch used to build everything for centuries, diligently, including in the Arctic," Vasnetsov wrote.

The Plisetskys occupied two rooms in the house. In other rooms were accommodated engineering and technical staff, including foreign specialists who were working at the mine at that time. "Vasnetsov did not meet the consul's family as for a short time they had left for the mainland, and he was sorry to have missed a chance to meet Plisetsky's daughter, future famous ballerina Maya Plisetskaya," said Natalia Serkova, managing the Arktikugol Trust Company's cultural projects department. She is also Russian Bulletin of Spitsbergen's editor-in-chief; she studies the heritage of the Plisetsky family on Spitsbergen and supervises the museum exposition's development.

The Polar Night debut

The ballerina recalled her childhood north of the Arctic Circle comparing it with kaleidoscope changing images: primroses after a long winter, polar bears, an endless polar day, the northern lights, skiing trips... During one of such skiing trips, Maya fell asleep in a snowdrift and survived only because a shepherd dog managed to find her.

Amateur arts at the local recreation center were the main entertainment in the village, where the polar night continues for six months. Rachel worked as a telephone operator in Barentsburg and directed an amateur theater. "Being a professional actress, she organized work of an amateur theater at the Barentsburg House of Culture from scratch," Natalia Serkova said. In a performance, based on Dargomyzhsky's opera The Mermaid, Maya appeared on stage for the first time - as a little mermaid.

After that, the parents decided to send their daughter to the Moscow Choreographic School. "My success in The Mermaid played an important role in my parents' decision. Besides, I harassed them mercilessly every single day, dancing, pretending, making noises, acting as if our Barentsburg apartment were the theater stage," Plisetskaya wrote. Her father, according to the memoirs of contemporaries, was a cheerful and open-minded man. In February 1935, he wrote from Barentsburg to his brother-in-law, actor Azari Azarin: "And if you ever come here by the first steamer, we (that is the polar mass) will erect such a monument to you from polar bears and whalebones, which the world has never seen."

"Rachel Messerer named her youngest son after Azari Azarin, with whom Mikhail Plisetsky was friendly. In 2008, Azari Mikhailovich came to Barentsburg with his wife and donated to the museum a model of a miner's lamp with the inscription: "For the Bolshevik leadership to Mikhail Emmanuilovich Plisetsky from the mine workers." Soviet miners presented to the mine director that souvenir, when they were seeing him off to the mainland," Natalia Serkova said.

What was happening after the return to the mainland is known from written sources - books and documents. On April 30, 1937, Plisetsky was arrested on false charges of espionage, and on January 8, 1938, he was shot. He was rehabilitated in 1956. In March 1938, Rachel Messerer, along with infant Azariy, were sent to the Akmola camp for wives of the motherland traitors. Maya was taken in by her aunt, the Bolshoi Ballet dancer Sulamith Messerer. Maya has never again been to Spitsbergen.

However, the story doesn't end here. Researchers and enthusiasts continue to study cultural strata. For example, the Russian Geographical Society's group has been working on the archipelago for several seasons now, mapping the Russian historical and cultural heritage, and the history of the Plisetsky family will definitely find its place in the future digital guide to Barentsburg. The Arktikugol Trust Company has undertaken the main part of efforts to create the museum. "For several years, the trust company's cultural projects department has been conducting research and working closely with federal and regional museums and archives," Natalia Serkova said.

"We have identified the location of that Dutch house where the Plisetskys lived - nowadays it is where the Russian Consulate General Office in Spitsbergen is located. We have used photographs to locate the first Soviet consulate. We have good reasons to believe that the modern Barentsburg House of Culture was built on the site of the very first house of culture, on the stage of which the future prima made her debut. We hope everything will turn out well and a commemorative plaque will soon appear on the facade of the modern building, and the House of Culture will be named after the great ballerina," the trust company's representative added.

The family's museum

The Bakhrushin Theater Museum, the Russian State Museum of the Arctic and Antarctic, the Krasin Icebreaker Museum, and the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art Materials have shared materials with the future museum in Barentsburg. The building that accommodates the museum was built after World War II on the site and modeled after the director's house, to where the Plisetsky family was presumably relocated after their first "Dutch" house was transferred into a hospital. Even though the museum is preparing for renovation, an exhibition still works there - visitors are invited to see the "Imaginary Museum."

This is an installation by artist Katerina Kovaleva, which she has created for the first Arctic Biennale, which Barentsburg hosted in August. There is a large miner's lantern on the table. A mechanism rotates inside it, projecting onto the walls shots from The Dying Swan choreographic miniature to the music by Camille Saint-Saens - it is a shadow dance show. Painted enameled bowls are on the wall in another room. On one of them is Pushkin's profile, and next to it is Maya's profile.

The artist took this image from Azari Plisetsky's memoirs. In about 1940, when he and his mother were living in a settlement in Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Maya visited them. "I'm sitting inside an enameled bowl, which seemed huge to me due to my young age. The chipped-off enamel on the bowl's bottom shapes into a black silhouette, and Maya, seeing it, exclaims: "Look, it's so much like Pushkin!" the artist quoted the younger Plisetsky.

"This year, as part of the Arctic Biennale, the Plisetsky House in Barentsburg has entered another lifetime. Inside the house there is a composition dedicated to Maya and her father. It's a very touching, heart-breaking story. This is a combination of light forms and interior objects, and it is in line with our museum's concept for the village of Barentsburg's development," the Arktikugol Trust Company's CEO Ildar Neverov told TASS, stressing the installation had become a tourist attraction in the village.

The museum may become a new point of interest for foreign visitors, said Maxim Dankin, General Director of the Arctic Development Project Office (PORA) and a member of the State Commission for the Development of the Arctic. "Everything related to Russian culture is already popular with foreign tourists visiting the archipelago. The Plisetsky House will be of crucial importance both for our cultural heritage, and for ensuring our humanitarian interests in this territory," he said.