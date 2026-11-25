MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Over the next 1.5-2 years, the United States will allocate air defense missiles for Patriot systems exclusively to replenish its own stockpiles, and therefore will be unable to supply them to Ukraine or its allies, Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS.

"It is currently important for the US Department of Defense to replenish its own arsenals, which have been depleted during military operations against Iran. Therefore, the US is unable to transfer any to anyone, not even its closest allies. It is clear that over the next 1.5-2 years, air defense missiles for Patriot systems will be produced and supplied exclusively to the US Armed Forces," he said.

The analyst added that European NATO countries also cannot arrange large-scale deliveries of such missiles to Kiev, as this would weaken their own air defense capabilities.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the Pentagon is expected to approve the transfer of about 60 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which the US had previously agreed to supply to Ukraine, including from European stockpiles.