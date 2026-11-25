TOKYO, November 25. /TASS/. The Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to deploy Type-25 missile systems, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles, on Hokkaido, the island closest to Russia, in early December, the NHK television network reported.

According to NHK, the Ministry of Defense will transport launchers and other equipment for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's long-range missiles, which are also said to be used as a "counterattack capability," to the Kamifurano Garrison in Hokkaido as early as the beginning of next month, and will begin deployment immediately thereafter. The systems’ range is estimated at hundreds of kilometers.

These missiles are classified as so-called "counter-strike" weapons. Their deployment was provided for in Japan’s national security strategy, updated in 2022, which cemented Tokyo’s commitment to acquiring offensive capabilities.

Type-25 systems equipped with hypersonic warheads were deployed in March at a base near Mount Fuji. By the end of the current fiscal year, which concludes in March 2027, these systems are scheduled to be deployed not only in Hokkaido but also at the Ebino base in Miyazaki Prefecture on Kyushu Island.

In addition to the Type-25 systems equipped with hypersonic warheads, the systems equipped with anti-ship missiles were also deployed in March at the Kengun base in Kumamoto, Kyushu. In August, a Japanese destroyer conducted its first live-fire exercises using Tomahawk missiles.