MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country during their Wednesday talks in Moscow.

"I have invited President Putin to pay a state visit to Brunei Darussalam. I'm looking forward to it. It will strengthen the friendship between our two countries and peoples," the sultan said.

A joint declaration on raising the level of relations between Russia and the State of Brunei Darussalam to the status of a strategic partnership states that the sultan of Brunei conveyed to the president of Russia "a cordial invitation to come to the State of Brunei Darussalam on a state visit."