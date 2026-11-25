MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The deployment of any foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory is unacceptable to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal to deploy NATO troops to Ukraine.

"This is absolutely inadmissible and unacceptable to the Russian side: the deployment of any foreign contingents on Ukrainian territory," the Kremlin spokesman said. "And this has been stated repeatedly at various levels, including by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Peskov noted that Russia was well aware of Johnson’s destructive stance. "This is the man who prevented the war from coming to an end in 2022. And he continues to maintain a far-from-peaceful attitude, to put it mildly," he added.