VIENNA, November 25. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has completely lost its external power supply for the 28th time since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and switched to emergency diesel generators, according to a statement by the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The ZNPP is being forced to use emergency diesel generators to provide essential nuclear safety and security functions after a complete loss of off-site power occurred for the 28th time during the conflict," the press service said on X. The outage occurred at 5:28 a.m. local time after the plant lost connection to its last operating external power line, Ferrosplavnaya-1.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency’s team at the site was investigating the cause and location of the line outage.